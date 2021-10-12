Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 12, 2021, 10:30:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Harry Kane
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Harry Kane (Read 62 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 905
Harry Kane
«
on:
Today
at 08:28:20 PM »
Great player but out of form for months now not sure even if his form picks up that he fit into the attacking pattern of this England team
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 123
Re: Harry Kane
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:06:51 PM »
He needs a move
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 286
Re: Harry Kane
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:14:12 PM »
Kane and Stirling giving the ball away for fun, mount anonymous so he takes grealish off.
Probably win comfortably now
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...