Author Topic: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!  (Read 187 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: October 11, 2021, 01:46:22 PM »
LISTEN TO THE GRANDSTAND THEME AND CAN YOU HEAR TUNES THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN SAMPLED FROM IT EVEN THOUGH THEY MAY HAVE COME ALONG FIRST !!!  

https://youtu.be/HLHMxFGqhIs      jc
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: October 11, 2021, 03:09:37 PM »
ANY TAKERS AT ALL ???   
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #2 on: October 11, 2021, 04:59:29 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: October 11, 2021, 05:53:55 PM »
ALRIGHT, LET'S GET THINGS MOVING HERE !!!

I'LL START WITH GIBLETS !!!

YOU'VE GOT TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX A BIT HERE !!!

  https://youtu.be/nXl5P2xO9-o    jc
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 AM »
LITTLE JOE ???  !!!   

https://youtu.be/EDfVgFCkYxI     jc
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:24:35 PM »
ONE AND ONE WEREN'T EASY FOR LITTLE JOOOOOOOOOOE !!!  🎶 🎵   

THE WELL KNOWN ONE HASN'T BEEN MENTIONED YET.

I'LL GIVE YER A BIT MORE TIME !!!   
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 PM »
NO TAKERS THEN EY ???  !!!  DO YER THINK THAT I CARE ???  !!!        cry

RIGHT YOU ARE  !!!   jc

https://youtu.be/caDlnvqZCh0 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 PM »
marty69ish1 year ago

Brilliant song... Beginning of the song reminds of Grandstand lol...
Logged
