JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





« on: October 11, 2021, 01:46:22 PM »



https://youtu.be/HLHMxFGqhIs LISTEN TO THE GRANDSTAND THEME AND CAN YOU HEAR TUNES THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN SAMPLED FROM IT EVEN THOUGH THEY MAY HAVE COME ALONG FIRST !!!

« Reply #1 on: October 11, 2021, 03:09:37 PM » ANY TAKERS AT ALL ???

« Reply #3 on: October 11, 2021, 05:53:55 PM »



I'LL START WITH GIBLETS !!!



YOU'VE GOT TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX A BIT HERE !!!



https://youtu.be/nXl5P2xO9-o ALRIGHT, LET'S GET THINGS MOVING HERE !!!
I'LL START WITH GIBLETS !!!
YOU'VE GOT TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX A BIT HERE !!!

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:24:35 PM »



THE WELL KNOWN ONE HASN'T BEEN MENTIONED YET.



ONE AND ONE WEREN'T EASY FOR LITTLE JOOOOOOOOOOE !!! 🎶 🎵
THE WELL KNOWN ONE HASN'T BEEN MENTIONED YET.
I'LL GIVE YER A BIT MORE TIME !!!

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 PM »



RIGHT YOU ARE !!!



https://youtu.be/caDlnvqZCh0 NO TAKERS THEN EY ??? !!! DO YER THINK THAT I CARE ??? !!!
RIGHT YOU ARE !!!