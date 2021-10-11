Welcome,
October 13, 2021, 02:34:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
Author
Topic: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!! (Read 187 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
on:
October 11, 2021, 01:46:22 PM
LISTEN TO THE GRANDSTAND THEME AND CAN YOU HEAR TUNES THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN SAMPLED FROM IT EVEN THOUGH THEY MAY HAVE COME ALONG FIRST !!!
https://youtu.be/HLHMxFGqhIs
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
October 11, 2021, 03:09:37 PM
ANY TAKERS AT ALL ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 984
Bugger.
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
October 11, 2021, 04:59:29 PM
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
October 11, 2021, 05:53:55 PM
ALRIGHT, LET'S GET THINGS MOVING HERE !!!
I'LL START WITH GIBLETS !!!
YOU'VE GOT TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX A BIT HERE !!!
https://youtu.be/nXl5P2xO9-o
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:12:57 AM
LITTLE JOE ??? !!!
https://youtu.be/EDfVgFCkYxI
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:24:35 PM
ONE AND ONE WEREN'T EASY FOR LITTLE JOOOOOOOOOOE !!! 🎶 🎵
THE WELL KNOWN ONE HASN'T BEEN MENTIONED YET.
I'LL GIVE YER A BIT MORE TIME !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:27:39 PM
NO TAKERS THEN EY ??? !!! DO YER THINK THAT I CARE ??? !!!
RIGHT YOU ARE !!!
https://youtu.be/caDlnvqZCh0
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 509
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:30:29 PM
marty69ish1 year ago
Brilliant song... Beginning of the song reminds of Grandstand lol...
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
