October 11, 2021, 03:43:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
Author
Topic: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!! (Read 26 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 499
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
on:
Today
at 01:46:22 PM »
LISTEN TO THE GRANDSTAND THEME AND CAN YOU HEAR TUNES THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN SAMPLED FROM IT EVEN THOUGH THEY MAY HAVE COME ALONG FIRST !!!
https://youtu.be/HLHMxFGqhIs
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 499
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SONGS THAT HAVE A BIT GRANDSTAND IN UM ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:37 PM »
ANY TAKERS AT ALL ???
Logged
