October 15, 2021, 02:35:29 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Subsistence for asylum seekers
Author
Topic: Subsistence for asylum seekers (Read 535 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 213
Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
on:
October 11, 2021, 09:03:32 AM »
Good news for dominos
Not so good news for those paying tax.
Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?
https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #1 on:
October 11, 2021, 10:09:57 AM »
But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 908
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #2 on:
October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM »
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #3 on:
October 11, 2021, 11:34:57 AM »
Any lorry drivers amongst them?
Bernie
Posts: 7 213
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #4 on:
October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
myboro
Posts: 951
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #5 on:
October 11, 2021, 02:20:05 PM »
What even previous immigrants who now earn minimum wage and contribute to the UK. We signed up to international law and getting them a Pizza seems small change.
Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of Billions
BTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth!
Winston
Posts: 133
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #6 on:
October 12, 2021, 08:52:50 AM »
MyBoro, what did the government borrow £450 billion for?
Was it furlough?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #7 on:
October 12, 2021, 10:03:19 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.
Bernie
Posts: 7 213
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #8 on:
October 12, 2021, 10:20:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 12, 2021, 10:03:19 AM
Quote from: Bernie on October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.
So you're happy with your taxes going on this rather than the NHS then yeah?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #9 on:
October 12, 2021, 11:45:50 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on October 12, 2021, 10:20:09 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 12, 2021, 10:03:19 AM
Quote from: Bernie on October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.
So you're happy with your taxes going on this rather than the NHS then yeah?
Well, it's not really a 'one or the other' situation. There are things that I don't want my taxes spending on at all, such as bloated expense accounts of literally 000's of government employees in Whitehall, and of the MPs themselves. HS2, big bangy nukes blah blah.
The very simple truth/my point is that the lethally wealthy employ incredibly clever people to avoid paying tax when they are making large amounts in the UK
Lord alone knows how much Amazon, Google et al make in this country before clever boys and girls spirit it away to holding companies in tax havens. I am far more unhappy about this than a couple of bob on pizza
myboro
Posts: 951
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #10 on:
October 12, 2021, 03:11:46 PM »
Quote from: Winston on October 12, 2021, 08:52:50 AM
MyBoro, what did the government borrow £450 billion for?
Was it furlough?
Maybe 20% covered furlough, failed track and trace needed cash, dodgy PPE to freinds and Donors much of which was useless and the rest they just wasted
But it was NOT BORROWED, we created the money click the link below
The Government is Lying
Rutters
Posts: 449
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:56 PM »
The money is borrowed. It's borrowed mainly from the BoE as Bonds, a form of IOU.
The fact that only approx 75% is borrowed in this way tells you that if it is neither without risk or infinitely available.
Any Govt still has to prioritise, make fiscal decisions and ultimately try to balance the books
myboro
Posts: 951
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 02:25:56 PM
The money is borrowed. It's borrowed mainly from the BoE as Bonds, a form of IOU.
The fact that only approx 75% is borrowed in this way tells you that if it is neither without risk or infinitely available.
Any Govt still has to prioritise, make fiscal decisions and ultimately try to balance the books
BOE has one Shareholder - HM Treasury. The money was CREATED by BOE and added to Government Account. BOE cannot force Government to repay. It was not borrowed, it was electronically created (Magic Money Tree). From the article written by someone who studies such things
"There are three differences between an overdraft you can have and the one the government has at the Bank of England. First, the Bank of England cant turn the government down. Second, the overdraft has no limit. Third, there is no repayment required.
That is a pretty amazing facility that the government has. What it means - and a law of 1866, most recently updated in 2000 backs this up -is that the government can never run out of money. In an instant, whenever it desires it, the government can always have the money it wants.
The point I am making is that the government does not need tax to spend. Nor does it have to borrow to spend. Instead, all it has to do is tell the Bank of England to make a payment on its behalf and it will always do so, on overdraft.
This is not money printing of course: these payments are made electronically, so no printing press is involved. Instead, all that is required to create money is a computer keyboard in the Bank of England that is used to enter the data that increases the governments overdraft.
Understanding this is vital to appreciating what is going on in modern politics. It is also key to understanding the biggest lie (I use the word appropriately) told by politicians of almost all parties which is there is no money to do what people want."
38red
Posts: 623
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:02 PM »
MyBoro is right. A sovereign fiat currency-issuing government doesn't need to borrow or tax to fund spending. It can simply spend the money into existence.
