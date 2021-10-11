Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 213





Posts: 7 213 Subsistence for asylum seekers « on: October 11, 2021, 09:03:32 AM »





Not so good news for those paying tax.



Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?



https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c Good news for dominosNot so good news for those paying tax.Surely cheaper alternatives could be found? Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 908





Posts: 2 908 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #2 on: October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM » Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 213





Posts: 7 213 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #4 on: October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this? Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this? Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 950





Posts: 950 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #5 on: October 11, 2021, 02:20:05 PM »



Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of Billions



BTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth!









What even previous immigrants who now earn minimum wage and contribute to the UK. We signed up to international law and getting them a Pizza seems small change.Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of BillionsBTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 009







Posts: 17 009 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #7 on: October 12, 2021, 10:03:19 AM » Quote from: Bernie on October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?



They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up. They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 009







Posts: 17 009 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #9 on: October 12, 2021, 11:45:50 AM » Quote from: Bernie on October 12, 2021, 10:20:09 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 12, 2021, 10:03:19 AM Quote from: Bernie on October 11, 2021, 01:58:15 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 11, 2021, 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?



They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.

They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.

So you're happy with your taxes going on this rather than the NHS then yeah?

So you're happy with your taxes going on this rather than the NHS then yeah?

Well, it's not really a 'one or the other' situation. There are things that I don't want my taxes spending on at all, such as bloated expense accounts of literally 000's of government employees in Whitehall, and of the MPs themselves. HS2, big bangy nukes blah blah.



The very simple truth/my point is that the lethally wealthy employ incredibly clever people to avoid paying tax when they are making large amounts in the UK



Lord alone knows how much Amazon, Google et al make in this country before clever boys and girls spirit it away to holding companies in tax havens. I am far more unhappy about this than a couple of bob on pizza



Well, it's not really a 'one or the other' situation. There are things that I don't want my taxes spending on at all, such as bloated expense accounts of literally 000's of government employees in Whitehall, and of the MPs themselves. HS2, big bangy nukes blah blah.The very simple truth/my point is that the lethally wealthy employ incredibly clever people to avoid paying tax when they are making large amounts in the UKLord alone knows how much Amazon, Google et al make in this country before clever boys and girls spirit it away to holding companies in tax havens. I am far more unhappy about this than a couple of bob on pizza Logged