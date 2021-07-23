Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed
Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up.
So you're happy with your taxes going on this rather than the NHS then yeah?
Well, it's not really a 'one or the other' situation. There are things that I don't want my taxes spending on at all, such as bloated expense accounts of literally 000's of government employees in Whitehall, and of the MPs themselves. HS2, big bangy nukes blah blah.
The very simple truth/my point is that the lethally wealthy employ incredibly clever people to avoid paying tax when they are making large amounts in the UK
Lord alone knows how much Amazon, Google et al make in this country before clever boys and girls spirit it away to holding companies in tax havens. I am far more unhappy about this than a couple of bob on pizza