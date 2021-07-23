Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 207





Posts: 7 207 Subsistence for asylum seekers « on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 AM »





Not so good news for those paying tax.



Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?



https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c Good news for dominosNot so good news for those paying tax.Surely cheaper alternatives could be found? Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 080





Posts: 7 080 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 AM » But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed? Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 903





Posts: 2 903 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 AM » Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 207





Posts: 7 207 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this? Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this? Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 949





Posts: 949 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:20:05 PM »



Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of Billions



BTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth!









What even previous immigrants who now earn minimum wage and contribute to the UK. We signed up to international law and getting them a Pizza seems small change.Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of BillionsBTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 17 000







Posts: 17 000 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:03:19 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:58:15 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?



They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up. They've got you looking in the wrong fucking direction again. It's as old as the hills; divide and conquer and 99% of the fucking country lap it up. Logged