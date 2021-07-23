Bernie

Posts: 7 205 Subsistence for asylum seekers « on: Today at 09:03:32 AM »





Not so good news for those paying tax.



Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?



https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c Good news for dominosNot so good news for those paying tax.Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?

Squarewheelbike

But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed?

Itchy_ring

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Bernie

Posts: 7 205 Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:58:15 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:59:29 AM

Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?