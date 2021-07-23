Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Subsistence for asylum seekers  (Read 128 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 09:03:32 AM »
Good news for dominos


Not so good news for those paying tax.

Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?

https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:57 AM »
But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:59:29 AM »
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:34:57 AM »
Any lorry drivers amongst them?
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:59:29 AM
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed 

Seeing as these people are literally washing up every day, surely they could get a local school or hospital to do extra meals, or even the local meals on wheels. Sending out for pizza's is taking the piss. I bet there are people out there on minimum wage for whom a takeaway is unaffordable. How will they feel reading this?
myboro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:20:05 PM »
What even previous immigrants who now earn minimum wage and contribute to the UK. We signed up to international law and getting them a Pizza seems small change.

Rishi and Johnson have printed £450 Billion and I see nothing for it, yet Bernie says nothing. Be distracted by the nasty immigrant getting a Pizza, not the corrupt Government looting the Country to the tune of hundreds of Billions

BTW we did not borrow £450 BN the Bank of England created it to cover all spending. Every time they say borrowed they are lying. Click on picture for the truth!
