Topic: Subsistence for asylum seekers
Bernie
« on: Today at 09:03:32 AM »
Good news for dominos


Not so good news for those paying tax.

Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?

https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:57 AM »
But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:59:29 AM »
Would imagine that buying them pizza is probably quite cost effective and in the scheme of things, a drop in the ocean anyway they'll be off to Albania soon if Pritti is to be believed 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:34:57 AM »
Any lorry drivers amongst them?
