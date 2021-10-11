Welcome,
October 11, 2021, 10:32:21 AM
Subsistence for asylum seekers
Topic: Subsistence for asylum seekers (Read 36 times)
Bernie
Subsistence for asylum seekers
Today
at 09:03:32 AM »
Good news for dominos
Not so good news for those paying tax.
Surely cheaper alternatives could be found?
https://www.cityam.com/6700-pizza-bill-hundreds-of-orders-at-dominos-dover-branch-for-channel-migrants/?fbclid=IwAR1EW-dpXMF771XXJv-KOslZeXmOU6KsVCNMxJwFFP2tjaoQuX7_sbQWF4c
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Re: Subsistence for asylum seekers
Today
at 10:09:57 AM »
But everyone was told Brexit would stop this, weren't the Johnny Foreigners properly informed?
Logged
