Author Topic: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!  (Read 161 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 06:56:52 PM »
 

       mick
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:25 PM »


           
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:01:40 PM »
 jc

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19637950.newcastle-boss-steve-bruce-removed-next-48-hours/ 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 PM »
Go for a nice relaxing poo?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:32:07 PM »
£8m compo if the daily mail is to be believed 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:11:24 AM »
They'll just send him somewhere to pick up his travel documents!
