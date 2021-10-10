Welcome,
October 10, 2021, 08:39:49 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
Author
Topic: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 496
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
«
on:
Today
Today at 06:56:52 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Posts: 17 496
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 06:59:25 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Posts: 17 496
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 07:01:40 PM
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19637950.newcastle-boss-steve-bruce-removed-next-48-hours/
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 982
Bugger.
Re: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 07:02:35 PM
Go for a nice relaxing poo?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 902
Re: BRUCE TO GO IN NEXT 48 HOURS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 07:32:07 PM
£8m compo if the daily mail is to be believed
