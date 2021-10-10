Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 492





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 492JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!! « on: Today at 04:51:27 PM »



BUT HE SEEMED HAPPY ENOUGH PASSING THE TIME OF DAY WITH HIS MATE.



PROBABLY TRYING TO SEE IF HE COULD FIND THAT LASS HE USED TO GO OUT WITH !!!





YOGGSO (RIGHT) ENJOYING AN ENERGY DRINK WITH A FRIEND LONG TIME NO SEE !!!BUT HE SEEMED HAPPY ENOUGH PASSING THE TIME OF DAY WITH HIS MATE.PROBABLY TRYING TO SEE IF HE COULD FIND THAT LASS HE USED TO GO OUT WITH !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats