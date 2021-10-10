Welcome,
October 10, 2021, 05:38:19 PM
SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 492
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!!
Today
at 04:51:27 PM »
LONG TIME NO SEE !!!
BUT HE SEEMED HAPPY ENOUGH PASSING THE TIME OF DAY WITH HIS MATE.
PROBABLY TRYING TO SEE IF HE COULD FIND THAT LASS HE USED TO GO OUT WITH !!!
YOGGSO (RIGHT) ENJOYING AN ENERGY DRINK WITH A FRIEND
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 981
Bugger.
Re: SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!!
Today
at 05:14:07 PM »
I wonder if they french kiss when they're not under your sentinel like gaze.
