Author Topic: SAW YOGGSO TODAY !!!  (Read 14 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 04:51:27 PM »
LONG TIME NO SEE !!!  

BUT HE SEEMED HAPPY ENOUGH PASSING THE TIME OF DAY WITH HIS MATE.

PROBABLY TRYING TO SEE IF HE COULD FIND THAT LASS HE USED TO GO OUT WITH !!!

    
            YOGGSO (RIGHT) ENJOYING AN ENERGY DRINK WITH A FRIEND
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:14:07 PM »
I wonder if they french kiss when they're not under your sentinel like gaze.
