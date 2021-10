Fury flattens him to win the fight, and as a mark of respect, goes over to Wilder after the fight, to offer a sporting handshake.............and wilder refuses to shake, and tells Fury he doesn't want to show him any sportsmanship or respect!I thought it was a bit bizarre when the camera showed Wilder disappearing off to his dressing room rather than wait for the announcement, and before congratulating Fury!The guy is a total and utterly complete TOSSER!

18 months of excuses and mad cap accusations and he still canít seem to accept the better man beat him. Heís done himself no favours at the end, hopefully thatís the last we see of him. He showed unbelievable guts getting as far as he did. Totally out on his feet at times. He got his wish and went out on his shield, I thought the doctor was going to intervene obviously his corner darenít.