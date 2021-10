Pigeon droppings

........and wilder refuses to shake, and tells Fury he doesn't want to show him any sportsmanship or respect!



I thought it was a bit bizarre when the camera showed Wilder disappearing off to his dressing room rather than wait for the announcement, and before congratulating Fury!



The guy is a total and utterly complete TOSSER!

