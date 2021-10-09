Welcome,
October 13, 2021, 04:11:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stockton globe struggling already
Author
Topic: Stockton globe struggling already (Read 634 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 210
Stockton globe struggling already
«
on:
October 09, 2021, 09:30:16 PM
What a fucking surprise .
Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/comedians-selling-out-globe-ticket-21776276?fbclid=IwAR2nln0njXYAlEK1K7InCWpHMdUvajg5xNTEFAjyWSy5iYdZsZMY4hv3bOE#comments-wrapper
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 513
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #1 on:
October 09, 2021, 09:39:12 PM
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 210
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #2 on:
October 09, 2021, 09:46:13 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 09, 2021, 09:39:12 PM
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???
Stranger things have happened TM.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 080
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #3 on:
October 09, 2021, 10:49:04 PM
I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 288
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #4 on:
October 10, 2021, 08:10:33 PM
Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 080
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #5 on:
October 11, 2021, 11:33:42 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on October 10, 2021, 08:10:33 PM
Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!
Usually better pay and conditions than Technical staff!
Looking at programme it's pretty much same old, same old as a lot of ATG venues, with notable exception of Nick Cave! Getting bigger names on shouldn't be the problem, ATG usually find somewhere to fill dates on tours. Downside is location, days of bands turning up with backline and plugging into house system are long gone, and this place is a one truck at a time town centre load in and if I remember correctly once the kit is in the building is where the real headaches will start. It is a lovely old place and it's good to see it being put to its original use but a new build on an out of town brownfield site would have been a far better option. I might even have applied for toilet attendent!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:25 AM »
I've had a long weekend away in London; I return as boss and Lord of All I See today to be greeted by a splendidly blocked ladies' bog that no-one else has been able to dislodge. Happy days
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 210
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:05:25 AM
I've had a long weekend away in London; I return as boss and Lord of All I See today to be greeted by a splendidly blocked ladies' bog that no-one else has been able to dislodge. Happy days
Is this in your house?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 10:20:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:05:25 AM
I've had a long weekend away in London; I return as boss and Lord of All I See today to be greeted by a splendidly blocked ladies' bog that no-one else has been able to dislodge. Happy days
Is this in your house?
Office
We don't have Ladies and Gents at home
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 508
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:46:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 10:20:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:05:25 AM
I've had a long weekend away in London; I return as boss and Lord of All I See today to be greeted by a splendidly blocked ladies' bog that no-one else has been able to dislodge. Happy days
Is this in your house?
Office
We don't have Ladies and Gents at home
With that mantrap of a bog seat in your bathroom that is defo the ladies and Im yet to find the gents in your house
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:21 PM »
I piss in the bath. Its safer
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 508
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:15 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:55:21 PM
I piss in the bath. Its safer
I piss in your sink and use your shaving brush for titillation
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 127
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:11:35 AM »
It must be hard for event organisers to book acts durin this pandemic
Nick Cave looks the one I'd go to
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 210
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 09:11:35 AM
It must be hard for event organisers to book acts durin this pandemic
Nick Cave looks the one I'd go to
I think it's been and gone. A couple of days beforehand they slashed the ticket price to try to get bums on seats - which understandably pissed off people who had paid full price.
Now people are saying they won't buy tickets for future events just in case the prices get slashed again.
People running it are clowns.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:21:24 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 11:00:15 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:55:21 PM
I piss in the bath. Its safer
I piss in your sink and use your shaving brush for titillation
Yellow beard, like I've been to Mecca
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 210
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:13:51 PM »
Just seen a post from them on FB
Are you a Local Hero? 25% off for teachers, social care workers, prison officers, armed forces and blue light professionals.
Only applies to certain shows, but another sign that it's not going as planned. Local council tax payers have put over 20 million into this.............
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 127
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:26:30 PM »
Just seen the Waterboys played last night.
I still have a few of their albums which are really good, this is the sea is probably my favourite
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:02:23 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:13:51 PM
Just seen a post from them on FB
Are you a Local Hero? 25% off for teachers, social care workers, prison officers, armed forces and blue light professionals.
Only applies to certain shows, but another sign that it's not going as planned. Local council tax payers have put over 20 million into this.............
Giving discounts to these people is a bad thing? Many businesses do that.
Logged
