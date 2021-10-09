Bernie

Posts: 7 210 Stockton globe struggling already « on: October 09, 2021, 09:30:16 PM »



Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.



Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 080 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #3 on: October 09, 2021, 10:49:04 PM » I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 080 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #5 on: October 11, 2021, 11:33:42 AM »

Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!

Usually better pay and conditions than Technical staff!



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 004 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 AM » I've had a long weekend away in London; I return as boss and Lord of All I See today to be greeted by a splendidly blocked ladies' bog that no-one else has been able to dislodge. Happy days

Winston

Posts: 127 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:11:35 AM » It must be hard for event organisers to book acts durin this pandemic



Nick Cave looks the one I'd go to

Bernie

Posts: 7 210 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:41:38 AM »



Nick Cave looks the one I'd go to



I think it's been and gone. A couple of days beforehand they slashed the ticket price to try to get bums on seats - which understandably pissed off people who had paid full price.



Now people are saying they won't buy tickets for future events just in case the prices get slashed again.



People running it are clowns.



Bernie

Posts: 7 210 Re: Stockton globe struggling already « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:13:51 PM » Just seen a post from them on FB



Are you a Local Hero? 25% off for teachers, social care workers, prison officers, armed forces and blue light professionals.



Only applies to certain shows, but another sign that it's not going as planned. Local council tax payers have put over 20 million into this............. Logged