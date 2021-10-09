Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!
Usually better pay and conditions than Technical staff!
Looking at programme it's pretty much same old, same old as a lot of ATG venues, with notable exception of Nick Cave! Getting bigger names on shouldn't be the problem, ATG usually find somewhere to fill dates on tours. Downside is location, days of bands turning up with backline and plugging into house system are long gone, and this place is a one truck at a time town centre load in and if I remember correctly once the kit is in the building is where the real headaches will start. It is a lovely old place and it's good to see it being put to its original use but a new build on an out of town brownfield site would have been a far better option. I might even have applied for toilet attendent!