What a fucking surprise .Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!