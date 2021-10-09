Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 11, 2021, 01:13:29 PM
Author Topic: Stockton globe struggling already  (Read 324 times)
Bernie
« on: October 09, 2021, 09:30:16 PM »
 What a fucking surprise.

Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/comedians-selling-out-globe-ticket-21776276?fbclid=IwAR2nln0njXYAlEK1K7InCWpHMdUvajg5xNTEFAjyWSy5iYdZsZMY4hv3bOE#comments-wrapper
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: October 09, 2021, 09:39:12 PM »
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: October 09, 2021, 09:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 09, 2021, 09:39:12 PM
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???   :pd:

Stranger things have happened TM.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: October 09, 2021, 10:49:04 PM »
I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 PM »
Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!  :like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:42 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 08:10:33 PM
Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!  :like:

Usually better pay and conditions than Technical staff!

Looking at programme it's pretty much same old, same old as a lot of ATG venues, with notable exception of Nick Cave! Getting bigger names on shouldn't be the problem, ATG usually find somewhere to fill dates on tours. Downside is location, days of bands turning up with backline and plugging into house system are long gone, and this place is a one truck at a time town centre load in and if I remember correctly once the kit is in the building is where the real headaches will start. It is a lovely old place and it's good to see it being put to its original use but a new build on an out of town brownfield site would have been a far better option. I might even have applied for toilet attendent!
