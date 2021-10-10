Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 10, 2021
Topic: Stockton globe struggling already
Yesterday at 09:30:16 PM
 What a fucking surprise.

Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/comedians-selling-out-globe-ticket-21776276?fbclid=IwAR2nln0njXYAlEK1K7InCWpHMdUvajg5xNTEFAjyWSy5iYdZsZMY4hv3bOE#comments-wrapper
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:39:12 PM
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 PM
Stranger things have happened TM.
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 PM
I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:10:33 PM
Wow....headhunted to be the new bog attendant!  :like:
