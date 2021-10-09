Welcome,
October 09, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stockton globe struggling already
Author
Topic: Stockton globe struggling already
Bernie
Stockton globe struggling already
What a fucking surprise .
Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/comedians-selling-out-globe-ticket-21776276?fbclid=IwAR2nln0njXYAlEK1K7InCWpHMdUvajg5xNTEFAjyWSy5iYdZsZMY4hv3bOE#comments-wrapper
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???
Stranger things have happened TM.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Stockton globe struggling already
I was sounded out about a job there when it was announced they were re-jigging it, was invited up, given the grand tour and told things were moving quickly and it was a highly ambitious project to fill the gap for a major venue between Leeds and Newcastle/Sunderland. Then heard nothing for a long time!
