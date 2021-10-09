Bernie

Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.



Saw this coming from day one. The acts are second or third rate and the prices are mental for one of the poorest parts of the country. The tax payer will lose millions when it shuts.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/comedians-selling-out-globe-ticket-21776276

Re: Stockton globe struggling already

COULD THEY CONVERT IT INTO SOMEWHERE FOR HOLDING ASYLUM SEEKERS ???