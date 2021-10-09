Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 11, 2021, 01:47:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
COULD YER PLAY FOR ENGLAND IF YER HAD EMPHYSEMA ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: COULD YER PLAY FOR ENGLAND IF YER HAD EMPHYSEMA ??? (Read 56 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 497
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
COULD YER PLAY FOR ENGLAND IF YER HAD EMPHYSEMA ???
«
on:
October 09, 2021, 09:20:37 PM »
I THINK IN TODAY'S CLIMATE THERE WOULD BE ALL HELL LET LOOSE IF SOMEONE WAS DENIED A PLACE IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD JUST BECAUSE THEY HAD EMPHYSEMA !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 076
Re: COULD YER PLAY FOR ENGLAND IF YER HAD EMPHYSEMA ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:47 PM »
Not as if it's catching though is it?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...