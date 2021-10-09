Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 11, 2021, 01:47:00 AM
Author Topic: COULD YER PLAY FOR ENGLAND IF YER HAD EMPHYSEMA ???  (Read 56 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: October 09, 2021, 09:20:37 PM »
I THINK IN TODAY'S CLIMATE THERE WOULD BE ALL HELL LET LOOSE IF SOMEONE WAS DENIED A PLACE IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD JUST BECAUSE THEY HAD EMPHYSEMA !!!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 PM »
Not as if it's catching though is it?
