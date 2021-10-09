Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
WHY CANT THE FEMALE OFFICIALS STICK TO THE WOMENS GAME ???
YER CAN'T FART !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 𝚂𝚔𝚊𝚒𝚏𝚎-𝙺𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝

@laura_skaife

1h

So good to see an all female officiating team tonight for the first time #England #ANDENG #ThreeLions    
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
😍
Nowt wrong with the lady ref- better than a lot the Boro get and have had this season
TM sexism........ klins
