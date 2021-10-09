Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 09, 2021, 07:30:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PUNTER WENT INTO BOOKIES !!!  (Read 21 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 484


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:55:00 PM »
IT WAS FOR A NIGHT RACE. IT WAS A BIG BET OUT OF DESPERATION.

AS HE WAS APPROACHING HE COULD HEAR AN ACCORDION PLAYING LOUD AND FAST.

THERE WERE TWO WOMEN BEHIND THE COUNTER, ONE PLAYING THE ACCORDION NON STOP.

HE PUT THE BET ON WITH THE OTHER ONE AND TOOK THE PRICE.

HE COULD HARDLY HEAR THE RACE FOR THE ACCORDION AND IT WAS JINXING HIS HORSE AS IT WENT BACKWARDS WELL BEAT.

HE SCREWED UP HIS SLIP AND FLUNG IT INTO THE FAR BIN BUT IT HIT THE EDGE AND BOUNCED OUT.

HE LEFT THE SHOP CUSSIN' WITH THE SOUND OF ACCORDION MUSIC GRADUALLY FADING INTO THE DISTANCE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 978


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:58:52 PM »
How was the weather outside?

I used to drive a Honda Accordion when I lived overseas. Nice car.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 