JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





IT WAS FOR A NIGHT RACE. IT WAS A BIG BET OUT OF DESPERATION.



AS HE WAS APPROACHING HE COULD HEAR AN ACCORDION PLAYING LOUD AND FAST.



THERE WERE TWO WOMEN BEHIND THE COUNTER, ONE PLAYING THE ACCORDION NON STOP.



HE PUT THE BET ON WITH THE OTHER ONE AND TOOK THE PRICE.



HE COULD HARDLY HEAR THE RACE FOR THE ACCORDION AND IT WAS JINXING HIS HORSE AS IT WENT BACKWARDS WELL BEAT.



HE SCREWED UP HIS SLIP AND FLUNG IT INTO THE FAR BIN BUT IT HIT THE EDGE AND BOUNCED OUT.



HE LEFT THE SHOP CUSSIN' WITH THE SOUND OF ACCORDION MUSIC GRADUALLY FADING INTO THE DISTANCE !!!