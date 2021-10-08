Welcome,
October 08, 2021, 06:04:07 PM
Guyguy !
Author
Topic: Guyguy !
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 493
Guyguy !
Today
at 05:25:10 PM »
Stop telling people that Im a Zulu warrior.
The neighbours are complaining about the rape and pillaging
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 977
Bugger.
Re: Guyguy !
Today
at 05:55:45 PM »
I'll stop as soon as you stop being a Zulu warrior.
Logged
