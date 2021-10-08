Welcome,
October 08, 2021, 06:03:54 PM
Fury v Wilder III
Author
Topic: Fury v Wilder III (Read 99 times)
Ben G
Fury v Wilder III
«
on:
Today
at 10:23:08 AM
I cant see anything other than a Fury win.
Tory Cunt
Re: Fury v Wilder III
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:03:33 AM
Three nil
Itchy_ring
Re: Fury v Wilder III
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:24:53 PM
Wilder always has a punchers chance, as long as he doesn't catch the big lump there's only one winner
Robbso
Re: Fury v Wilder III
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:28:09 PM
It all depends on Fury for me, hes beat him twice so complacency could be his biggest enemy. If hes switched on I can see him stopping him in the middle rounds again
Ben G
Re: Fury v Wilder III
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:14:44 PM
Every boxer has a punchers chance but Ive not seen such an one trick pony as Wilder in years.
I think ever Big Frank would have troubled him in a boxing sense.
Ben G
Re: Fury v Wilder III
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:19:03 PM
About his
https://youtu.be/vITULQlypI4
