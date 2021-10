Ben G



Ben G
Mountain King
Fury v Wilder III
Today at 10:23:08 AM
I canít see anything other than a Fury win.





Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring
Re: Fury v Wilder III
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:53 PM
Wilder always has a punchers chance, as long as he doesn't catch the big lump there's only one winner

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 284





Robbso
Re: Fury v Wilder III
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:09 PM
It all depends on Fury for me, heís beat him twice so complacency could be his biggest enemy. If heís switched on I can see him stopping him in the middle rounds again