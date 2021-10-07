Welcome,
October 10, 2021, 10:21:25 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Author
Topic: Fair play to Newcastles supporters... (Read 560 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 513
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
«
on:
October 07, 2021, 11:16:01 PM »
Newcastle fans are quite possibly the dumbest, scruffiest bastards in the land.
However, one thing which they excel in is their passion and commitment to their club.
They always want what is best for their club and if they feel that all is not right, they are quite happy to vent their frustration / stage protests and make their voices heard.
For sometime now, they have wanted rid of Ashley and for new owners to be brought in to take the club forward. They have now got that (and then some).
Which makes me think... why dont Boro fans have the same passion and commitment for our club? why are Boro fans so set in their ways and reluctant to upset the apple cart?
Boro fans are quite happy to meander on season after season knowing fine well that the club is poorly run but are almost afraid to vent their frustration at Gibson (a man who we have no affiliation with, he may come from Middlesbrough, but thats about it) personally, I couldnt give a fuck whether the chairman / owner comes from Middlesbrough or the Middle East as long as the said owner has the clubs interest at heart, making the correct decisions, ensuring that the club is ran correctly which will enable the club to push forward. This one of our own shit is quite frankly embarrassing.
From the early, brief interview which Amanda Stavely gave, she touched on the bigger aspect in terms of developing parts of Newcastle city centre and the surrounding areas, as well as obviously focusing on the club / team ensuring that it is, first and foremost well ran, whilst attempting to be competing at the highest level in the Premier League and challenging for trophies in each competition. Which (unfortunately) can only be good news for Newcastle United Football Club / Newcastle City Centre and the surrounding areas in general.
Fair play to the thick Geordie bastards, its a shame that our fans dont have the same level of passion and commitment to our club / town.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 351
Infant Herpes
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #1 on:
October 08, 2021, 01:08:21 AM »
Is this irony? If not...
You stupid amoralist cunt.
Logged
I know where you live
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 901
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #2 on:
October 08, 2021, 06:54:46 AM »
I agree ..... They are thick and scruffy
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 854
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #3 on:
October 08, 2021, 09:04:08 AM »
Running around with tea towels on their heads leaves you questioning their sanity .
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 593
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #4 on:
October 08, 2021, 10:05:42 AM »
A post pub rant if ever Ive seen one
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 513
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #5 on:
October 08, 2021, 11:02:43 AM »
Gibson is very much part of the problem.
He is completely out of his depth, but hes a control freak who just cant / wont let go.
Still, as long as the soft gullible cunts continue to sing that shit, embarrassing Stevie Gibsons the king song then Tom Hanks will continue to lap it up.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 124
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #6 on:
October 08, 2021, 11:06:30 AM »
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 284
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #7 on:
October 08, 2021, 04:32:10 PM »
Deluded.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 075
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #8 on:
October 08, 2021, 06:35:05 PM »
If there's one thing the Geordies excel at, it's false dawn's!
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 713
Superstar
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:52 AM »
Great set of fans 👍🏻
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 734
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:38 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 491
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:33 AM »
I remember him now he said he would do my roof a few year back when there was bad storms it blew away and I never seen it again don't think he did a good job
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 261
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:56 PM »
Good post. I agree with all of that.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 219
Re: Fair play to Newcastles supporters...
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:13:47 AM »
Gibson should have fooked off 10 years ago.
Logged
