Fair play to Newcastles supporters... « on: Yesterday at 11:16:01 PM » Newcastle fans are quite possibly the dumbest, scruffiest bastards in the land.



However, one thing which they excel in is their passion and commitment to their club.



They always want what is best for their club and if they feel that all is not right, they are quite happy to vent their frustration / stage protests and make their voices heard.



For sometime now, they have wanted rid of Ashley and for new owners to be brought in to take the club forward. They have now got that (and then some).



Which makes me think... why dont Boro fans have the same passion and commitment for our club? why are Boro fans so set in their ways and reluctant to upset the apple cart?



Boro fans are quite happy to meander on season after season knowing fine well that the club is poorly run but are almost afraid to vent their frustration at Gibson (a man who we have no affiliation with, he may come from Middlesbrough, but thats about it) personally, I couldnt give a fuck whether the chairman / owner comes from Middlesbrough or the Middle East as long as the said owner has the clubs interest at heart, making the correct decisions, ensuring that the club is ran correctly which will enable the club to push forward. This one of our own shit is quite frankly embarrassing.



From the early, brief interview which Amanda Stavely gave, she touched on the bigger aspect in terms of developing parts of Newcastle city centre and the surrounding areas, as well as obviously focusing on the club / team ensuring that it is, first and foremost well ran, whilst attempting to be competing at the highest level in the Premier League and challenging for trophies in each competition. Which (unfortunately) can only be good news for Newcastle United Football Club / Newcastle City Centre and the surrounding areas in general.



Fair play to the thick Geordie bastards, its a shame that our fans dont have the same level of passion and commitment to our club / town.