Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 481





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 481JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!! « on: Yesterday at 02:57:05 PM » EASTBOUND. BIG TAILBACKS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 481





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 481JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats