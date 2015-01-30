Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 07, 2021, 09:21:26 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!! (Read 119 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 481
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:57:05 PM »
EASTBOUND. BIG TAILBACKS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 591
Re: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:19:01 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 481
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:44:24 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 481
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:34 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 733
Re: ACCIDENT A66 LONG NEWTON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:48:17 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 07:44:24 PM
He would make a good stand in for President Biden.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...