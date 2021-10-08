MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 533







Posts: 4 533 Boris and this new economic reset « on: Yesterday at 01:17:37 PM » The world is truly upside down when you have a Tory prime minister basically telling business to pay staff more and put prices up. Apparently this will result in high skilled, high wage economy that is more productive. How will that work? I would have though that if business has to start paying HGV drivers 70k a year and fruit pickers £30 an hour, prices will go through the roof and you get spiralling inflation. Also our produce will be twice as expensive as foreign competitors? How will we be more productive? Wagons cant drive any faster, chamber maids already seem pretty slick in how many beds they turn over a day and fruit pickers are already proper grafters? I genuinely don't understand how the model will work. If Jeremy Corbyn had suggested such a strategy it would have been ridiculed

Is Boris a economic visionary who has spotted a genius path to sunlit uplands or is this going to be an economic disaster for the UK? Is it a case of of circumstance now dictating policy ie we have landed ourselves with all these shortages and he's trying to put a spin on it that it's a deliberate policy?



Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:30:53 PM » Bit of both.



Do I think Lorry drivers will now be paid 70k as you say? Probably not.



Labour should absolutely be arguing for better wage increases and conditions for drivers, but they're not



Boris has ironically been part of the Tory for the last 10 years during austerity and has been visionary enough to see change is needed. What are Labour offering? Infighting and not much else if we followed last week's party conference



Robbso

Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:02:14 PM » Gas bills set to rise by 400 quid next year, council tax bills by about 5%, the French threatening to blockade ports and the Chunnel over fishing license arguments, lack of wagon drivers and having to grant temporary visas to foreign workers to entice them back. Boris spent an hour telling jokes

Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 PM » A fruit picker isn't going from minimum wage to £30 an hour - They're going from minimum wage deducted lodgings to ?



The average lorry driver earns 32k. Why would the average lorry driver double his wages to 70k?



Do you even understand inflation?



MFC doom ?



Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM » The Tory party are asking the HGC industry to



Improve sanitation

Increase wages

Improve rest areas

Stop expecting people to poo in a bag and clean with baby wipes

Improve conditions



The neoliberalists are saying

Let the eastern Europeans do it



Robbso

Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 PM » No idea, wife pays the bills. Put the news on today and argue with them. They are actively reporting it today. But what do I know, well apart from my gas bill.

Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:29:46 PM » You're afraid your gas bill will rise £400 in a year



But if I ask what you pay now you have no idea and can't even ask your wife cooking you tea in the other room?



Yeah move along to the Starmer party!

Move along



Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:34:32 PM » I'm saying you're afraid of a £400 gas increase



And questioning if you pay £400 now, in which case you will be expected to pay £800 a year in gas





Robbso

Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 PM »

Oh ok, as long as you say so Ill start being afraid.Anything else I should be scared of while youre looking after my welfare

Winston

Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 PM » Not ready to move on yet



You said gas bills will rise £400 next year



I want to know if you pay £400 a year now

Robbso

Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:11:44 PM » Sorry, Im watching the news, poor jo Mackenzie is worrying about how shell keep her home warm and some poor OAP who will need to make sacrifices to keep warm.

Right where were we? My gas bill seems to worry you. Dont fret, Ill cope.



MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 533







Posts: 4 533 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:00:25 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:06:44 PM A fruit picker isn't going from minimum wage to £30 an hour - They're going from minimum wage deducted lodgings to ?



The average lorry driver earns 32k. Why would the average lorry driver double his wages to 70k?



Do you even understand inflation?



MFC doom ?







MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 533







Posts: 4 533 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:04:27 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM The Tory party are asking the HGC industry to



Improve sanitation

Increase wages

Improve rest areas

Stop expecting people to poo in a bag and clean with baby wipes

Improve conditions



The neoliberalists are saying

Let the eastern Europeans do it



Can I ask how many Europeans left the industry?



Rutters

Posts: 443





Posts: 443 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:31:11 PM » Economics is always a bit of a balancing act. It's usually a matter of supply and demand



If you restrict immigration the supply of workers will decrease and wages will rise.

If you allow unfettered immigration supply will outstrip demand and wages will fall.



Paying your workers more will lead to increased prices BUT workers will have more money to pay them

Paying lower wages will keep prices lower But workers will have less money to spend.



Left alone the market will always balance itself out. If a company's goods aren't selling they lower the price. If they can't make enough they raise the price.

The thing that usually mucks things up is when governments get involoved.



The thing that usually mucks things up is when governments get involoved. Logged