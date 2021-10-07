Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris and this new economic reset  (Read 150 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 01:17:37 PM »
The world is truly upside down when you have a Tory prime minister basically telling business to pay staff more and put prices up. Apparently this will result in high skilled, high wage economy that is more productive. How will that work? I would have though that if business has to start paying HGV drivers 70k a year and fruit pickers £30 an hour, prices will go through the roof and you get spiralling inflation. Also our produce will be twice as expensive as foreign competitors? How will we be more productive? Wagons cant drive any faster, chamber maids already seem pretty slick in how many beds they turn over a day and fruit pickers are already proper grafters? I genuinely don't understand how the model will work. If Jeremy Corbyn had suggested such a strategy it would have been ridiculed

Is Boris a economic visionary who has spotted a genius path to sunlit uplands or is this going to be an economic disaster for the UK? Is it a case of of circumstance now dictating policy ie we have landed ourselves with all these shortages and he's trying to put a spin on it that it's a deliberate policy?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:24 PM »
Only time will tell.
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM »
Bit of both.

On the one hand Boris will absolutely use rising wages as a argument to win the next election.

Do I think Lorry drivers will now be paid 70k as you say? Probably not.

Labour should absolutely be arguing for better wage increases and conditions for drivers, but they're  not

Boris has ironically been part of the Tory for the last 10 years during austerity and has been visionary enough to see change is needed. What are Labour offering? Infighting and not much else if we followed last week's party conference

Labour propose 100.000 TEMPORARY visas and if anyone bothered to follow the news on FMTTM they would know both Starmer and Reeves (who will be in control of the economy) has said that freedom of movement has ended, and stated that no junior MP can make any announcement without her consent.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:14 PM »
Gas bills set to rise by 400 quid next year, council tax bills by about 5%, the French threatening to blockade ports and the Chunnel over fishing license arguments, lack of wagon drivers and having to grant temporary visas to foreign workers to entice them back. Boris spent an hour telling jokes :gaz:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:06:44 PM »
A fruit picker isn't going from minimum wage to £30 an hour - They're going from minimum wage deducted lodgings to ?

The average lorry driver earns 32k. Why would the average lorry driver double his wages to 70k?

Do you even understand inflation?

MFC doom ?  
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:08:48 PM »
Robbso,you haven't got a clue
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:09:48 PM »
Yeah, I get that a lot.
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:12:17 PM »
So wage increases are something Labour opposes?
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:17:19 PM »
How does a government or opposition party tell the private sector to increase wages
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:35 PM »
Robbso, what's your gas bill?

And what's your gas bill +400 quid since you forecast that's what we will be paying?
Winston
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:21:32 PM »
The Tory party are asking the HGC industry to

Improve sanitation
Increase wages
Improve rest areas
Stop expecting people to poo in a bag and clean with baby wipes
Improve conditions

The neoliberalists are saying
Let the eastern Europeans do it

Can I ask how many Europeans left the industry?
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:23:11 PM »
 No idea, wife pays the bills. Put the news on today and argue with them. They are actively reporting it today. But what do I know, well apart from my gas bill.
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:26:17 PM »
Ask the wife what £400 pound a year on to your yearly bill will cost?

Then tell her you're scared ofbthe news
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:28:52 PM »
Here we go, it didnt take long. Mask always slips within a week or two.
You take care now.
Winston
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:29:46 PM »
You're afraid your gas bill will rise £400 in a year

But if I ask what you pay now you have no idea and can't even ask your wife cooking you tea in the other room?

Yeah move along to the Starmer party!

Move along
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:30:37 PM »
Who said I was afraid
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:32 PM »
I'm saying you're afraid of a £400 gas increase

And questioning if you pay £400 now, in which case you will be expected to pay £800 a year in gas
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:36:52 PM »
Oh ok, as long as you say so Ill start being afraid.
Anything else I should be scared of while youre looking after my welfare
Winston
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:39:28 PM »
Not ready to move on yet

You said gas bills will rise £400 next year

I want to know if you pay £400 a year now
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:42:39 PM »
Are you my accountant, is my bill going to scare me.
Winston
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:46:34 PM »
No, you're in the UK.

 Breathe
Robbso
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:50:04 PM »
Cheers!!
GG you might need some more animals. klins
Winston
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:53:53 PM »
Qhestion from  a Labour activist and Champaigner

What do you bring to the table?
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:58:36 PM »
Whose table, yours? No more booze, thats for sure.
Winston
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:03:17 PM »
Tales of increases of £400 gas bills per year

Wthat do you pay now?

Are you a liberal democrat?
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:11:44 PM »
Sorry, Im watching the news, poor jo Mackenzie is worrying about how shell keep her home warm and some poor OAP who will need to make sacrifices to keep warm.

Right where were we? My gas bill seems to worry you. Dont fret, Ill cope.
