MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 531







Posts: 4 531 Boris and this new economic reset « on: Today at 01:17:37 PM » The world is truly upside down when you have a Tory prime minister basically telling business to pay staff more and put prices up. Apparently this will result in high skilled, high wage economy that is more productive. How will that work? I would have though that if business has to start paying HGV drivers 70k a year and fruit pickers £30 an hour, prices will go through the roof and you get spiralling inflation. Also our produce will be twice as expensive as foreign competitors? How will we be more productive? Wagons cant drive any faster, chamber maids already seem pretty slick in how many beds they turn over a day and fruit pickers are already proper grafters? I genuinely don't understand how the model will work. If Jeremy Corbyn had suggested such a strategy it would have been ridiculed



Is Boris a economic visionary who has spotted a genius path to sunlit uplands or is this going to be an economic disaster for the UK? Is it a case of of circumstance now dictating policy ie we have landed ourselves with all these shortages and he's trying to put a spin on it that it's a deliberate policy? Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM » Bit of both.



On the one hand Boris will absolutely use rising wages as a argument to win the next election.



Do I think Lorry drivers will now be paid 70k as you say? Probably not.



Labour should absolutely be arguing for better wage increases and conditions for drivers, but they're not



Boris has ironically been part of the Tory for the last 10 years during austerity and has been visionary enough to see change is needed. What are Labour offering? Infighting and not much else if we followed last week's party conference



Labour propose 100.000 TEMPORARY visas and if anyone bothered to follow the news on FMTTM they would know both Starmer and Reeves (who will be in control of the economy) has said that freedom of movement has ended, and stated that no junior MP can make any announcement without her consent. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:14 PM » Gas bills set to rise by 400 quid next year, council tax bills by about 5%, the French threatening to blockade ports and the Chunnel over fishing license arguments, lack of wagon drivers and having to grant temporary visas to foreign workers to entice them back. Boris spent an hour telling jokes Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:06:44 PM » A fruit picker isn't going from minimum wage to £30 an hour - They're going from minimum wage deducted lodgings to ?



The average lorry driver earns 32k. Why would the average lorry driver double his wages to 70k?



Do you even understand inflation?



MFC doom ?



Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:21:32 PM » The Tory party are asking the HGC industry to



Improve sanitation

Increase wages

Improve rest areas

Stop expecting people to poo in a bag and clean with baby wipes

Improve conditions



The neoliberalists are saying

Let the eastern Europeans do it



Can I ask how many Europeans left the industry? Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:23:11 PM » No idea, wife pays the bills. Put the news on today and argue with them. They are actively reporting it today. But what do I know, well apart from my gas bill. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:29:46 PM » You're afraid your gas bill will rise £400 in a year



But if I ask what you pay now you have no idea and can't even ask your wife cooking you tea in the other room?



Yeah move along to the Starmer party!



Move along Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:32 PM » I'm saying you're afraid of a £400 gas increase



And questioning if you pay £400 now, in which case you will be expected to pay £800 a year in gas





Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 280





Posts: 15 280 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:36:52 PM »

Anything else I should be scared of while youre looking after my welfare Oh ok, as long as you say so Ill start being afraid.Anything else I should be scared of while youre looking after my welfare Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Boris and this new economic reset « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:39:28 PM » Not ready to move on yet



You said gas bills will rise £400 next year



I want to know if you pay £400 a year now

Logged