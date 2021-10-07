Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris and this new economic reset  (Read 45 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 01:17:37 PM »
The world is truly upside down when you have a Tory prime minister basically telling business to pay staff more and put prices up. Apparently this will result in high skilled, high wage economy that is more productive. How will that work? I would have though that if business has to start paying HGV drivers 70k a year and fruit pickers £30 an hour, prices will go through the roof and you get spiralling inflation. Also our produce will be twice as expensive as foreign competitors? How will we be more productive? Wagons cant drive any faster, chamber maids already seem pretty slick in how many beds they turn over a day and fruit pickers are already proper grafters? I genuinely don't understand how the model will work. If Jeremy Corbyn had suggested such a strategy it would have been ridiculed

Is Boris a economic visionary who has spotted a genius path to sunlit uplands or is this going to be an economic disaster for the UK? Is it a case of of circumstance now dictating policy ie we have landed ourselves with all these shortages and he's trying to put a spin on it that it's a deliberate policy?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:24 PM »
Only time will tell.
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM »
Bit of both.

On the one hand Boris will absolutely use rising wages as a argument to win the next election.

Do I think Lorry drivers will now be paid 70k as you say? Probably not.

Labour should absolutely be arguing for better wage increases and conditions for drivers, but they're  not

Boris has ironically been part of the Tory for the last 10 years during austerity and has been visionary enough to see change is needed. What are Labour offering? Infighting and not much else if we followed last week's party conference

Labour propose 100.000 TEMPORARY visas and if anyone bothered to follow the news on FMTTM they would know both Starmer and Reeves (who will be in control of the economy) has said that freedom of movement has ended, and stated that no junior MP can make any announcement without her consent.
