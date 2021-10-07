MF(c) DOOM

Boris and this new economic reset « on: Today at 01:17:37 PM » The world is truly upside down when you have a Tory prime minister basically telling business to pay staff more and put prices up. Apparently this will result in high skilled, high wage economy that is more productive. How will that work? I would have though that if business has to start paying HGV drivers 70k a year and fruit pickers £30 an hour, prices will go through the roof and you get spiralling inflation. Also our produce will be twice as expensive as foreign competitors? How will we be more productive? Wagons cant drive any faster, chamber maids already seem pretty slick in how many beds they turn over a day and fruit pickers are already proper grafters? I genuinely don't understand how the model will work. If Jeremy Corbyn had suggested such a strategy it would have been ridiculed



Is Boris a economic visionary who has spotted a genius path to sunlit uplands or is this going to be an economic disaster for the UK? Is it a case of of circumstance now dictating policy ie we have landed ourselves with all these shortages and he's trying to put a spin on it that it's a deliberate policy?