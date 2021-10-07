Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bilsdale mast blown up  (Read 24 times)
« on: Today at 12:00:24 PM »
Didn't know that was the plan.  Thought they were repairing it!

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/watch-bilsdale-mast-being-demolished-21783005
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:26 PM »
SOMEONE MENTIONED IT WAS TO REMOVE EVIDENCE OF WHAT HAPPENED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
