October 07, 2021, 12:43:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Bilsdale mast blown up
Author
Topic: Bilsdale mast blown up (Read 24 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 282
Bilsdale mast blown up
«
on:
Today
at 12:00:24 PM »
Didn't know that was the plan. Thought they were repairing it!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/watch-bilsdale-mast-being-demolished-21783005
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 480
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Bilsdale mast blown up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:26:26 PM »
SOMEONE MENTIONED IT WAS TO REMOVE EVIDENCE OF WHAT HAPPENED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
