Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 124





Posts: 5 124 Gibsons Stately Home « on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 AM » Evidently a £125k wet room to clean his dogs when they come in after a walk. Even servants quarters. Theres a thread on Boreme about it. The heart bleating food bank supplying lefties dancing on the head of a pin to justify it. Now if it had been Mike Ashley or Philip Green Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 124





Posts: 5 124 Re: Gibsons Stately Home « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:33:16 AM A dog's gotta shower, you heartless twat







It's his money and he can do what he likes with it. It's the very essence of capitalism after all.I just find it amusing how the rabid lefties on Boreme are attempting to justify such lavish expense. It's something to do with Gibson being " one of our own" evidently. The word hypocrite comes to mind. It's his money and he can do what he likes with it. It's the very essence of capitalism after all.I just find it amusing how the rabid lefties on Boreme are attempting to justify such lavish expense. It's something to do with Gibson being " one of our own" evidently. The word hypocrite comes to mind. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 120





Posts: 120 Re: Gibsons Stately Home « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 AM » Funny you mention FMTTM



Im a leftie, but my god the politics over there is a car crash!



Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 854





Posts: 1 854 Re: Gibsons Stately Home « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:46:37 PM » Hypocrites! His money is good to prop up Boro - but cant have the residence of his choice! I would have thought the Comrades would be happy he is paying staff and putting a roof over their heads! Cant work that out - without classing them as servants! Idiots. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 533







Posts: 4 533 Re: Gibsons Stately Home « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:00:10 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:21:20 AM Evidently a £125k wet room to clean his dogs when they come in after a walk. Even servants quarters. Theres a thread on Boreme about it. The heart bleating food bank supplying lefties dancing on the head of a pin to justify it. Now if it had been Mike Ashley or Philip Green



Bit of a misrepresentation that. The house has a large shooting estate which will be used for large scale shooting events so it has an area for hosing down the gundogs etc Staff quarters for the gamekeepers and groundsmen , not really servant quarters Bit of a misrepresentation that. The house has a large shooting estate which will be used for large scale shooting events so it has an area for hosing down the gundogs etc Staff quarters for the gamekeepers and groundsmen , not really servant quarters Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 124





Posts: 5 124 Re: Gibsons Stately Home « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:22:02 PM » The word is that as soon as he can,he will change usage to a clay pigeon and fishing country retreat. Basically Gibbo is working an age old scam to get round the planning regs. I dont blame him for that. I just find it hilarious the way some of the most rabid lefties over the road are tying themselves in knots, as they support the Gibsonian model of free market capitalism. Logged