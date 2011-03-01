The word is that as soon as he can,he will change usage to a clay pigeon and fishing country retreat. Basically Gibbo is working an age old scam to get round the planning regs. I dont blame him for that. I just find it hilarious the way some of the most rabid lefties over the road are tying themselves in knots, as they support the Gibsonian model of free market capitalism.
The usage questions were asked at the very beginning. I was working on that job from late 2015.
The loads have been calculated from domestic use only so it is not classified as a hotel. Also fire. It only has protection in a domestic situation as far as regs are concerned. He's spent a lot on fixtures and fittings so doubt they'll be changed. The only reg thing he changed was in the leisure building. He put a bedroom and kitchen in so it was habitable and claimed the vat back.
Saved a bit. I kept schtum for years about it as had to.
Every man and his dog knows now so hey ho.
Thats interesting. It seems that it really is going to be Gibbos stately pile. Maybe the bloke has delusions of grandeur.