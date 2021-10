Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 116





Posts: 5 116 Gibsonís Stately Home « on: Today at 09:21:20 AM » Evidently a £125k wet room to clean his dogs when they come in after a walk. Even servants quarters. Thereís a thread on Boreme about it. The heart bleating food bank supplying lefties dancing on the head of a pin to justify it. Now if it had been Mike Ashley or Philip GreenÖÖÖ Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 116





Posts: 5 116 Re: Gibsonís Stately Home « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:44:12 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:33:16 AM A dog's gotta shower, you heartless twat







It's his money and he can do what he likes with it. It's the very essence of capitalism after all.I just find it amusing how the rabid lefties on Boreme are attempting to justify such lavish expense. It's something to do with Gibson being " one of our own" evidently. The word hypocrite comes to mind. It's his money and he can do what he likes with it. It's the very essence of capitalism after all.I just find it amusing how the rabid lefties on Boreme are attempting to justify such lavish expense. It's something to do with Gibson being " one of our own" evidently. The word hypocrite comes to mind. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 99





Posts: 99 Re: Gibsonís Stately Home « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:48:11 AM » Funny you mention FMTTM



Iím a leftie, but my god the politics over there is a car crash!



Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 849





Posts: 1 849 Re: Gibsonís Stately Home « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:37 PM » Hypocrites! His money is good to prop up Boro - but canít have the residence of his choice! I would have thought the Comrades would be happy he is paying staff and putting a roof over their heads! Canít work that out - without classing them as servants! Idiots. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 531







Posts: 4 531 Re: Gibsonís Stately Home « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:00:10 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:21:20 AM Evidently a £125k wet room to clean his dogs when they come in after a walk. Even servants quarters. Thereís a thread on Boreme about it. The heart bleating food bank supplying lefties dancing on the head of a pin to justify it. Now if it had been Mike Ashley or Philip GreenÖÖÖ



Bit of a misrepresentation that. The house has a large shooting estate which will be used for large scale shooting events so it has an area for hosing down the gundogs etc Staff quarters for the gamekeepers and groundsmen , not really servant quarters Bit of a misrepresentation that. The house has a large shooting estate which will be used for large scale shooting events so it has an area for hosing down the gundogs etc Staff quarters for the gamekeepers and groundsmen , not really servant quarters Logged