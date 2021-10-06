Welcome,
October 08, 2021, 11:24:44 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Newcastle takeover
Author
Topic: Newcastle takeover (Read 461 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Newcastle takeover
«
on:
October 06, 2021, 05:42:09 PM
Could be back on
The piracy dispute seems to be over now
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #1 on:
October 06, 2021, 05:55:46 PM
Heard it on Talk Sport. Long way to go yet but looking a bit more likely
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #2 on:
October 06, 2021, 10:27:56 PM
Story is moving fast
Takeover close toeing agreed
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:24 AM »
Ive just seen it might be approved in 24 hours.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 490
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:01:18 AM
Bruce will be a gonna surely?
Tory Cunt
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:46:17 AM
They might keep Bruce until the January transfer window
But yeah hell be gone
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 996
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:37:14 AM
He knew he was dead whichever way it went. He's not daft, young Steve Bruce. 'Sacked is it? SeverencePayRus. Bye'
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 996
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:39:08 AM
However, the The Times report that Bruce has three years left on his deal with the Premier League club as his contract automatically is automatically renewed and extended to its original length every summer.
Brewster's
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:49:16 AM
Apparently if this goes through some wont watch another football match again
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:44:11 PM
Theyll go, absolutely fanatical up there. They detest Ashley but still go home and away.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:51:49 PM
Oh yes!
They will defiantly be happy, like!
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 490
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:00:23 PM
I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.
Man City used to be a proper old school club. Now its owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal family or something!
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:56:53 PM
Man City struggle to fill the ground, the skunks will fill it and have a 20,000 waiting list
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:09:50 PM
Robbso I lived in Manchester, you haven't got a clue
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:11:50 PM
True, it was reported on the tele and radio so it must be wrong
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:15:27 PM
Well I used to go to the City games at COMS so what would I know?
But Newcastle will be transformed beyond your imagination
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM
I have no idea what you know? But you might want to tell pep who got embroiled in an argument with city fans over attendances that hes wrong.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:22:38 PM
I'm sorry are City an example to avoid?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM
I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.
I was responding to that, he said think and most, having a discussion on a footy forum isnt an exact science. If you disagree, fine.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:37:10 PM
Just say you areopposed
It would be a lot simpler
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 280
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:38:18 PM
are opposed to what?
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 124
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:49:57 PM
I would be pleased if I was aToon fan. Lots of investment coming in.It hasnt done Leicester City any harm.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
Today at 09:22:14 AM
The investment will be incredible
Good luck to them and the area
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 124
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
Today at 09:26:45 AM
Geordies backed by £700billion investment fund. Laugh at their supporters all you like,but they have just become the richest club in the world. Man City backed by £23 billion.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 490
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
Today at 09:59:43 AM
Theyre already so far behind the elite that even having that investment isnt a guarantee of success.
Man City
Liverpool
Man Utd
Chelsea
Then the other little group of
Spurs
Arsenal
Leicester
For me theyll sit with Everton, West Ham etc.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
Today at 10:00:46 AM
£700 billion?
Thats incredible
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 124
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
Today at 10:07:32 AM
How much of the £700 billion is invested in the Toons s is open to question, and it may not bring spectacular success. However,they now know that they have the potential to attract the greatest footballers in the world.Will they come? Well, money has a habit of talking. We will see. Meanwhile Boro are a pauper club, apoointing an OAP as manager and second rate players. I suspect we will soon be recruiting mainly from Leagues one and two ,with the occasional foray into the non league pool.
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
Today at 10:10:40 AM
I cant see how they wont eventually end up as a top 4 club in about 5-10 years
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 593
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
Today at 10:30:06 AM
Do fans at all non billionaire-owned clubs whinge on like this?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 490
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
Today at 10:38:47 AM
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 10:10:40 AM
I cant see how they wont eventually end up as a top 4 club in about 5-10 years
Thats absolutely, best case scenario with all the other clubs being stagnant.
In the real world though
Winston
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Newcastle takeover
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
Today at 10:48:25 AM
Ben G, in fairness I am guessing
Either way theyre not going to get there with Steve Bruce, thats for sure
