Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 08, 2021, 11:24:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Newcastle takeover  (Read 461 times)
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« on: October 06, 2021, 05:42:09 PM »
Could be back on

The piracy dispute seems to be over now
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 06, 2021, 05:55:46 PM »
Heard it on Talk Sport. Long way to go yet but looking a bit more likely souey
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: October 06, 2021, 10:27:56 PM »
Story is moving fast

Takeover close toeing agreed
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 AM »
Ive just seen it might be approved in 24 hours.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 490


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:01:18 AM »
Bruce will be a gonna surely?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 AM »
They might keep Bruce until the January transfer window

But yeah hell be gone
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 996



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 AM »
He knew he was dead whichever way it went. He's not daft, young Steve Bruce. 'Sacked is it? SeverencePayRus. Bye' 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 996



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 AM »
However, the The Times report that Bruce has three years left on his deal with the Premier League club  as his contract automatically is automatically renewed and extended to its original length every summer.

    Brewster's
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 AM »
Apparently if this goes through some wont watch another football match again
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:44:11 PM »
Theyll go, absolutely fanatical up there. They detest Ashley but still go home and away.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:51:49 PM »
Oh yes!

They will defiantly be happy, like!

Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 490


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 PM »
I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.

Man City used to be a proper old school club. Now its owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal family or something!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:56:53 PM »
Man City struggle to fill the ground, the skunks will fill it and have a 20,000 waiting list rava
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:09:50 PM »
Robbso I lived in Manchester, you haven't got a clue

Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 PM »
True, it was reported on the tele and radio so it must be wrong rava
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:15:27 PM »
Well I used to go to the City games at COMS so what would I know?

But Newcastle will be transformed beyond your imagination

Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM »
I have no idea what you know? But you might want to tell pep who got embroiled in an argument with city fans over attendances that hes wrong.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:22:38 PM »
I'm sorry are City an example to avoid?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM »
I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.

I was responding to that, he said think and most, having a discussion on a footy forum isnt an exact science. If you disagree, fine.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 PM »
Just say you areopposed

It would be a lot simpler
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 280


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 PM »
are opposed to what?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 124


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:49:57 PM »
I would be pleased if I was aToon fan. Lots of investment coming in.It hasnt done Leicester City any harm.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:22:14 AM »
The investment will be incredible

Good luck to them and the area
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 124


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:26:45 AM »
Geordies backed by £700billion investment fund. Laugh at their supporters all you like,but they have just become the richest club in the world. Man City backed by £23 billion.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:41 AM by Bill Buxton » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 490


View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:59:43 AM »
Theyre already so far behind the elite that even having that investment isnt a guarantee of success.

Man City
Liverpool
Man Utd
Chelsea

Then the other little group of
Spurs
Arsenal
Leicester


For me theyll sit with Everton, West Ham etc.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:00:46 AM »
£700 billion?

Thats incredible
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 124


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:07:32 AM »
How much of the £700 billion is invested in the Toons s is open to question, and it may not bring spectacular success. However,they now know that they have the potential to attract the greatest footballers in the world.Will they come? Well, money has a habit of talking. We will see. Meanwhile Boro are a pauper club, apoointing an OAP as manager and second rate players. I suspect we will soon be recruiting mainly from Leagues one and two ,with the occasional foray into the non league pool.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:10:40 AM »
I cant see how they wont eventually end up as a top 4 club in about 5-10 years
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 593


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:30:06 AM »
Do fans at all non billionaire-owned clubs whinge on like this?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 490


View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:38:47 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:10:40 AM
I cant see how they wont eventually end up as a top 4 club in about 5-10 years

Thats absolutely, best case scenario with all the other clubs being stagnant.

In the real world though
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 119


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:48:25 AM »
Ben G, in fairness I am guessing

Either way theyre not going to get there with Steve Bruce, thats for sure
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 