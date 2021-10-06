Winston

Posts: 119 Newcastle takeover « on: October 06, 2021, 05:42:09 PM » Could be back on



The piracy dispute seems to be over now Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #1 on: October 06, 2021, 05:55:46 PM » Heard it on Talk Sport. Long way to go yet but looking a bit more likely Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #2 on: October 06, 2021, 10:27:56 PM » Story is moving fast



Takeover close toeing agreed Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 AM » Ive just seen it might be approved in 24 hours. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 AM » They might keep Bruce until the January transfer window



But yeah hell be gone Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 996 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 AM »



Brewster's However, the The Times report that Bruce has three years left on his deal with the Premier League club  as his contract automatically is automatically renewed and extended to its original length every summer.Brewster's Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 AM » Apparently if this goes through some wont watch another football match again Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:44:11 PM » Theyll go, absolutely fanatical up there. They detest Ashley but still go home and away. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:51:49 PM » Oh yes!



They will defiantly be happy, like!



Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 490 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 PM » I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.



Man City used to be a proper old school club. Now its owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal family or something! Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:56:53 PM » Man City struggle to fill the ground, the skunks will fill it and have a 20,000 waiting list Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:09:50 PM » Robbso I lived in Manchester, you haven't got a clue



Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 PM » True, it was reported on the tele and radio so it must be wrong Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:15:27 PM » Well I used to go to the City games at COMS so what would I know?



But Newcastle will be transformed beyond your imagination



Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM » I have no idea what you know? But you might want to tell pep who got embroiled in an argument with city fans over attendances that hes wrong. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:22:38 PM » I'm sorry are City an example to avoid? Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM » I think most success starved fans would sell their soul to the devil if it meant a brief period of glory.



I was responding to that, he said think and most, having a discussion on a footy forum isnt an exact science. If you disagree, fine. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 PM » Just say you areopposed



It would be a lot simpler Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 280 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 PM » are opposed to what?

Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 124 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:49:57 PM » I would be pleased if I was aToon fan. Lots of investment coming in.It hasnt done Leicester City any harm. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:22:14 AM » The investment will be incredible



Good luck to them and the area Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 124 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:26:45 AM » Geordies backed by £700billion investment fund. Laugh at their supporters all you like,but they have just become the richest club in the world. Man City backed by £23 billion. « Last Edit: Today at 09:31:41 AM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 490 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:59:43 AM » Theyre already so far behind the elite that even having that investment isnt a guarantee of success.



Man City

Liverpool

Man Utd

Chelsea



Then the other little group of

Spurs

Arsenal

Leicester





For me theyll sit with Everton, West Ham etc. Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 124 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #26 on: Today at 10:07:32 AM » How much of the £700 billion is invested in the Toons s is open to question, and it may not bring spectacular success. However,they now know that they have the potential to attract the greatest footballers in the world.Will they come? Well, money has a habit of talking. We will see. Meanwhile Boro are a pauper club, apoointing an OAP as manager and second rate players. I suspect we will soon be recruiting mainly from Leagues one and two ,with the occasional foray into the non league pool. Logged

Winston

Posts: 119 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:10:40 AM » I cant see how they wont eventually end up as a top 4 club in about 5-10 years Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 45 593 Re: Newcastle takeover « Reply #28 on: Today at 10:30:06 AM » Do fans at all non billionaire-owned clubs whinge on like this? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.