October 07, 2021, 09:07:29 AM
Author Topic: Newcastle takeover
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 05:42:09 PM »
Could be back on

The piracy dispute seems to be over now
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:55:46 PM »
Heard it on Talk Sport. Long way to go yet but looking a bit more likely souey
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:27:56 PM »
Story is moving fast

Takeover close toeing agreed
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:24 AM »
Ive just seen it might be approved in 24 hours.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:01:18 AM »
Bruce will be a gonna surely?
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:46:17 AM »
They might keep Bruce until the January transfer window

But yeah hell be gone
