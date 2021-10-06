Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Newcastle takeover
« on: Today at 05:42:09 PM »
Could be back on

The piracy dispute seems to be over now
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:46 PM »
Heard it on Talk Sport. Long way to go yet but looking a bit more likely souey
