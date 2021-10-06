Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!  (Read 27 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 05:13:32 PM »


« on: Today at 05:13:32 PM »
TRUE MASON (4.25 AYR).

BIG DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON EARLY SHOWS WITH HILLS BIGGEST AT 9-2 AND BETFRED ONLY 11-4.

BEEN RUNNING QUITE WELL AND FINISHED WITH THE CHOKE OUT LAST TIME.

STEP UP IN TRIP COULD SUIT.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:38 PM »
Have you ever made eye contact with a ferret? If so, for how long and was it excellent?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:20 PM »


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:20 PM »
NEVER MIND THAT DID YER FIND YER EGGS ???   oleary
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:41:48 PM »
They're in southeastern France, near the Italian border. I'm going to skateboard there in the morning to get them.
