October 06, 2021, 06:13:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!
Author
Topic: GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!! (Read 27 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 479
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 05:13:32 PM »
TRUE MASON
(4.25 AYR).
BIG DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON EARLY SHOWS WITH HILLS BIGGEST AT 9-2 AND BETFRED ONLY 11-4.
BEEN RUNNING QUITE WELL AND FINISHED WITH THE CHOKE OUT LAST TIME.
STEP UP IN TRIP COULD SUIT.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 977
Bugger.
Re: GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:21:38 PM »
Have you ever made eye contact with a ferret? If so, for how long and was it excellent?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 479
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:33:20 PM »
NEVER MIND THAT DID YER FIND YER EGGS ???
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 977
Bugger.
Re: GOING FOR AN EACH WAY ON THIS THURSDAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:41:48 PM »
They're in southeastern France, near the Italian border. I'm going to skateboard there in the morning to get them.
Logged
