Nobody knows where my eggs are. Not even Ian/Peter.

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 476





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 476JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: For the FAO of T_M « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:01 PM » YOU SEEM VERY BIRD ORIENTATED AT THE MO !!!



I'LL HAVE A LOOK AFTER I'VE WATCHED THAT FILM OF MINE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats