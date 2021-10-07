Tom_Trinder

Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:23:04 AM 'Ill ask again, where is the prejudice and bigotry?'



For me to explain you'd have to understand what they mean because you obviously don't. That explains why you think they're restricted to race and nationality. You wouldn't google them, that's wilful ignorance.



'Prejudice' is a shortened form of 'pre-judge'. Something which you applied to 'lazy parents', 'young' women' absent fathers' and myself.



'Bigotry' is the 'devotion to one's own opinions and dismissal of those of others'.

I think thats self-evident and exemplified by childish ad hominem.



Personally, I think we should treat black/white, male/female equally. If you think that's racist or sexist then you're as ill-informed as I think you are.







In other words a meritocracy.





