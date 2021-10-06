|
Robbso
not sure I even mentioned Blair or any political party. What I do remember is him getting elected on a promise of Education, education, education. His government then ploughed Billions into education. They hired more teachers, reduced class sizes, increased teachers wages, brought in teaching assistants. They built loads of new schools, refurbished others, that we are allegedly still paying for.
There were education zones, what ever the fuck they were
i think the city bollocks you mentioned was either a part of it or replaced it. They gave us academies, tuition fees
the list goes on.
What did it achieve, lazy parents couldnt be arsed sending their kids to school, kids continued to have kids, young women breeding like rabbits and absent fathers not giving a fuck. Thats where the problem lies for me. Lazy fuckers of all colours and nationalities wanting everything handed to them on a plate.
If kids want to learn, theyll find a way.
Erimus44
The Education Committees report The forgotten: how White working-class pupils have been let down, and how to change it, highlights how White British pupils eligible for free school meals (FSM) persistently underperform compared with peers in other ethnic groups, from early years through to higher education.
White working-class pupils have been badly let down by decades of neglect and muddled policy thinking and only a proper targeted approach will reverse the educational underachievement of this long forgotten disadvantaged group, MPs say today.
The report notes the Department for Educations failure to acknowledge the importance of investigating the reasons for the disparities, instead relying on muddled thinking and an insistence that pursuing the same policies will somehow provide a solution.
Among the many factors that may combine to put White working-class pupils at a disadvantage are:
1. Persistent and multigenerational disadvantage
2. Placed-based factors, including regional economics and underinvestment
3. Family experience of education
4. A lack of social capital (for example the absence of community organisations and youth groups)
5. Disengagement from the curriculum
6. A failure to address low participation in higher educationhttps://committees.parliament.uk/committee/203/education-committee/news/156024/forgotten-white-workingclass-pupils-let-down-by-decades-of-neglect-mps-say/
But Dickbrain Vinny thinks they're just lazy cunts playing the victim.
You ignorant piece of shit.
