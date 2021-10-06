Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 848 Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « on: Yesterday at 02:34:32 PM » Should us whites be offended? If the boot was on the other foot



And yes, I get and appreciate he is a brilliant racing driver Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:08:12 PM »



In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.



Victimhood pays.



https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271 White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.Victimhood pays. Logged

Posts: 2 898 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:08:52 PM » Up to him really, if he wants to campaign for black interests that's fine, never heard him say anything that could be considered anti white, generally even if you are mixed race you get called black so bound to be a big part of his identity.

That's a different point and why is problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south. That's a different point and whyis problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south. Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:22:22 PM » Would a white person advising other white people to only shop in white-owned shops be considered anti-black?

Give it a go on fmttm.



And if you look at the socio-economic data you'll find the the most deprived areas are outside London and in mainly white areas, places like Brambles Farm which has very little earned income. Logged

Posts: 15 250 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:33:29 PM » Every fucker wants to be a victim, black, white, yellow or whatever colour or creed. Always some cunt waiting for the opportunity to excuse said victims. They should get off their fat arses and graft for they want. I, like many others am a white, working class gadge from a council estate with slag heaps for a playground. I went to a comprehensive school and left at 15 with next to fuck all qualifications. Ive done ok. By hard graft I may add. My kids are from a working class family, all doing well. They havent missed out on any opportunities.

Posts: 15 250 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 PM » This Looks like an excuse.



White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds. Logged

Posts: 439 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 PM »



You should do your research into the approach central government, particularly under Tony Blair's Labour, took to education in inner city regions and the investments made compared to other regions. The fact we have Labour MPs today (Rayner) highlighting the errors and the inequality in things like GCSE pass rates would suggest it's far from an "excuse". Robbso massively misses the point yet again.You should do your research into the approach central government, particularly under Tony Blair's Labour, took to education in inner city regions and the investments made compared to other regions. The fact we have Labour MPs today (Rayner) highlighting the errors and the inequality in things like GCSE pass rates would suggest it's far from an "excuse". Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:14:02 PM »



When black boys were falling behind with reading we helped them with a bespoke recovery strategy. When girls chose less academic subjects we encouraged them and established a quota system for them.



When white boys fall behind we either ignore them or blame them. Anyone trying to help them is labelled 'racist'.



Some white men still actually vote Labour!



https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/03/white-working-class-boys-should-be-more-aspirational-says-labour-minister 'Excuse' for what?When black boys were falling behind with reading we helped them with a bespoke recovery strategy. When girls chose less academic subjects we encouraged them and established a quota system for them.When white boys fall behind we either ignore them or blame them. Anyone trying to help them is labelled 'racist'.Some white men still actually vote Labour! Logged

Posts: 439 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 PM » Yet I clearly know more than you about this given the dumb, vague nonsense you've posted here trying to pass off as some informed debate even though you've shown by dismissing a known and true point as an excuse that you're out of your depth. Yet again.



And what motivates Rutters to post isn't relevant to me, but it does happen to basically be correct. What he is saying is provable and true and you would know if you had any understanding of modern British politics beyond you own personal and clearly limited experiences.



The issue of race has played a role in the way government addresses education inequities. This is not an excuse as you claim, it is demonstrably true. Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 PM » Excellence In Cities was aimed mainly at ethnic underachievement (as it was called at the time). It proves my point that when an issue arises it is dealt with if you are in the 'right' demographic. That ethnic gap still exists, in fact, Asian children now outperform all other groups.



The most chronic gap remains between the sexes. It's not that girls are cleverer than boys. Pre 1980 boys bettered girl in all age groups and in all subjects. What changed was the focus of education, how it was taught and how it was assessed.



That pre-80s gap was successfully addressed. Now the critical mass slants the other way....meh



Posts: 7 201 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:17:06 AM »



Remarkably, he does so despite having cerebral palsy which means he is barely able to walk. I'm surprised that he doesn't get more media attention as to me that is a very inspiring story.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Hamilton I didn't know until a couple of weeks ago that Lewis Hamilton has a brother who races in the British Touring car championships.Remarkably, he does so despite having cerebral palsy which means he is barely able to walk. I'm surprised that he doesn't get more media attention as to me that is a very inspiring story. Logged

Posts: 15 250 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:28:21 AM »

There were education zones, what ever the fuck they were i think the city bollocks you mentioned was either a part of it or replaced it. They gave us academies, tuition fees the list goes on.

What did it achieve, lazy parents couldnt be arsed sending their kids to school, kids continued to have kids, young women breeding like rabbits and absent fathers not giving a fuck. Thats where the problem lies for me. Lazy fuckers of all colours and nationalities wanting everything handed to them on a plate.



If kids want to learn, theyll find a way. not sure I even mentioned Blair or any political party. What I do remember is him getting elected on a promise of Education, education, education. His government then ploughed Billions into education. They hired more teachers, reduced class sizes, increased teachers wages, brought in teaching assistants. They built loads of new schools, refurbished others, that we are allegedly still paying for.There were education zones, what ever the fuck they werei think the city bollocks you mentioned was either a part of it or replaced it. They gave us academies, tuition feesthe list goes on.What did it achieve, lazy parents couldnt be arsed sending their kids to school, kids continued to have kids, young women breeding like rabbits and absent fathers not giving a fuck. Thats where the problem lies for me. Lazy fuckers of all colours and nationalities wanting everything handed to them on a plate.If kids want to learn, theyll find a way. Logged

Posts: 439 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #23 on: Today at 02:37:31 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:19:16 AM It really hasnt, just two opinionated gobshites and a winnet trying too hard to be clever.





Two "opinionated gobshites" that have shown they clearly know more about the political situation here than you have.

The fact your entire argument has revolved around screaming about "lazy fuckers", "every fucker wants to be a victim" and other stupid stereotypes, as well as thinking your own very limited personal experiences are somehow applicable to everyone, shows you really have nothing to offer here, much like is the case on every topic you decide to gob off about, as demonstrated by your complete lack of understanding of EIC, which you dismiss as "the city bollocks you mentioned".



Unquestionably the most profoundly ignorant dope on this board. I mean genuinely embarrassing reading you attempt to offer some informed and qualified take. Two "opinionated gobshites" that have shown they clearly know more about the political situation here than you have.The fact your entire argument has revolved around screaming about "lazy fuckers", "every fucker wants to be a victim" and other stupid stereotypes, as well as thinking your own very limited personal experiences are somehow applicable to everyone, shows you really have nothing to offer here, much like is the case on every topic you decide to gob off about, as demonstrated by your complete lack of understanding of EIC, which you dismiss as "the city bollocks you mentioned".Unquestionably the most profoundly ignorant dope on this board. I mean genuinely embarrassing reading you attempt to offer some informed and qualified take. Logged

Posts: 15 250 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #26 on: Today at 03:34:55 PM »

EIC was a gimmick, something Tony was fond of. I suppose the rest of my memories about education under his watch are wrong. Funny you didnt mention them.



Rutters what bigotry or prejudice? Did I aim it at a specific race or nationality?

Most of these idiots glueing themselves to motorways are probably work shy, lazy middle class or bored rich kids. Does my description of them offend you. I bet none of them have thrown a sicky to attend these demonstrations Well thats correct if you agree with Rutters and erimus. Its all to do with colour in their opinion. They are just scared to openly admit it. Pathetic really. At least I find fault with every race and colour.EIC was a gimmick, something Tony was fond of. I suppose the rest of my memories about education under his watch are wrong. Funny you didnt mention them.Rutters what bigotry or prejudice? Did I aim it at a specific race or nationality?Most of these idiots glueing themselves to motorways are probably work shy, lazy middle class or bored rich kids. Does my description of them offend you. I bet none of them have thrown a sicky to attend these demonstrations Logged