Robbso
not sure I even mentioned Blair or any political party. What I do remember is him getting elected on a promise of Education, education, education. His government then ploughed Billions into education. They hired more teachers, reduced class sizes, increased teachers wages, brought in teaching assistants. They built loads of new schools, refurbished others, that we are allegedly still paying for.
There were education zones, what ever the fuck they were
i think the city bollocks you mentioned was either a part of it or replaced it. They gave us academies, tuition fees
the list goes on.
What did it achieve, lazy parents couldnt be arsed sending their kids to school, kids continued to have kids, young women breeding like rabbits and absent fathers not giving a fuck. Thats where the problem lies for me. Lazy fuckers of all colours and nationalities wanting everything handed to them on a plate.
If kids want to learn, theyll find a way.
Logged
