October 05, 2021, 10:42:04 PM
Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Author
Topic: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests (Read 217 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 848
Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
on:
Today
at 02:34:32 PM »
Should us whites be offended? If the boot was on the other foot
And yes, I get and appreciate he is a brilliant racing driver
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:08:12 PM »
White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.
In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.
Victimhood pays.
https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 898
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:08:52 PM »
Up to him really, if he wants to campaign for black interests that's fine, never heard him say anything that could be considered anti white, generally even if you are mixed race you get called black so bound to be a big part of his identity.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 898
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:08:12 PM
White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.
In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.
Victimhood pays.
https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271
That's a different point and why
is problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:22:22 PM »
Would a white person advising other white people to only shop in white-owned shops be considered anti-black?
Give it a go on fmttm.
And if you look at the socio-economic data you'll find the the most deprived areas are outside London and in mainly white areas, places like Brambles Farm which has very little earned income.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 898
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:31:32 PM »
Wasn't that AJ who said that, ridiculous thing to say either way and you're right if a white sportsman said something similar they'd be crucified
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 247
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:33:29 PM »
Every fucker wants to be a victim, black, white, yellow or whatever colour or creed. Always some cunt waiting for the opportunity to excuse said victims. They should get off their fat arses and graft for they want. I, like many others am a white, working class gadge from a council estate with slag heaps for a playground. I went to a comprehensive school and left at 15 with next to fuck all qualifications. Ive done ok. By hard graft I may add. My kids are from a working class family, all doing well. They havent missed out on any opportunities.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:04:04 PM »
Couldn't agree more.
We either allow all demographics to help people like themselves or none. If some people need help we should start with those most in need.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 247
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:35:24 PM »
This Looks like an excuse.
White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:04:38 PM »
Robbso massively misses the point yet again.
You should do your research into the approach central government, particularly under Tony Blair's Labour, took to education in inner city regions and the investments made compared to other regions. The fact we have Labour MPs today (Rayner) highlighting the errors and the inequality in things like GCSE pass rates would suggest it's far from an "excuse".
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 247
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:10:41 PM »
Well youd know, you appear to know everything about anything. You usually only appear on here to abuse someone who has a different opinion to you.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:14:02 PM »
'Excuse' for what?
When black boys were falling behind with reading we helped them with a bespoke recovery strategy. When girls chose less academic subjects we encouraged them and established a quota system for them.
When white boys fall behind we either ignore them or blame them. Anyone trying to help them is labelled 'racist'.
Some white men still actually vote Labour!
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/03/white-working-class-boys-should-be-more-aspirational-says-labour-minister
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:15:21 PM »
I do know, Robbso, yeah. And clearly more than you. So perhaps you should wise up before gobbing off.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 247
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:23:26 PM »
You know fuck all. Youre just another angry, opinionated anonymous poster. Do you think Rutters would be posting on this thread if black people werent the main subject
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:54:02 PM »
Yet I clearly know more than you about this given the dumb, vague nonsense you've posted here trying to pass off as some informed debate even though you've shown by dismissing a known and true point as an excuse that you're out of your depth. Yet again.
And what motivates Rutters to post isn't relevant to me, but it does happen to basically be correct. What he is saying is provable and true and you would know if you had any understanding of modern British politics beyond you own personal and clearly limited experiences.
The issue of race has played a role in the way government addresses education inequities. This is not an excuse as you claim, it is demonstrably true.
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:08:50 PM »
Also, have you ever heard of the Excellence In Cities programme Labour introduced about 20 years ago? Of course you haven't, that would require you to actually have some understanding of the topic you're involved in.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:37:47 PM »
I just don't like inequality and discrimination, sorry if that offends you.
If you post up a list of topics you'd like me to comment on I'll see if I can entertain your arrogance and bigotry.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:53:51 PM by Rutters
»
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 436
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:52:44 PM »
Excellence In Cities was aimed mainly at ethnic underachievement (as it was called at the time). It proves my point that when an issue arises it is dealt with if you are in the 'right' demographic. That ethnic gap still exists, in fact, Asian children now outperform all other groups.
The most chronic gap remains between the sexes. It's not that girls are cleverer than boys. Pre 1980 boys bettered girl in all age groups and in all subjects. What changed was the focus of education, how it was taught and how it was assessed.
That pre-80s gap was successfully addressed. Now the critical mass slants the other way....meh
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 731
Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:11:30 PM »
Well that's put 'know fuck all' in his place.
Logged
